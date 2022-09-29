×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Thandeka Xaba of Digital Africa Ventures

The FM talks to Thandeka Xaba, managing partner at Digital Africa Ventures

29 September 2022 - 05:00
Thandeka Xaba. Picture: Supplied
Thandeka Xaba. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Know how to argue for, and against, the opportunities that come your way, especially the ones you love.

What was your first job?

If self-employment counts, then my first jobs were all my side hustles at school. They included creating gift cards, hiring out my PlayStation 2 games and giving my parents’ guests foot spa treatments. If we are talking about formal employment, my first job was tutoring Accounting I at the University of Cape Town.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It must have been about R5,000. I probably spent it all on food and on going out at university.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

I should focus on self-improvement vs external validation as a metric for success.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

A very tough one ... political leadership.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I like to DJ deep house music in my spare time.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Overanalysing.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

The best was flying from Cape Town to Joburg to hand in my Allan Gray Orbis Foundation application. I believe my acceptance to the fellowship was not as a result of luck but because I applied twice.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

Change is a guaranteed uncertainty.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You stayed true to yourself — well done.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

Not yet :)

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would prioritise fixing the lack of access to electricity across the country by allowing private energy companies to distribute on the grid and to incorporate renewable energy sources.

BACKSTORY: Michael Dorn of RT group

Michael Dorn, CEO of RT group, on vision, values and working with people
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Tina Eboka of Omnia Holdings

The FM speaks to Tina Eboka, chair designate at Omnia Holdings
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA

The FM speaks to Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
The rand: between the Fed and a hard place
Money & Investing
2.
YOUR MONEY: Guaranteed pensions vs living ...
Money & Investing
3.
5 steps you can take to manage a hike in interest ...
Money & Investing
4.
How low will RMH go in selling its assets?
Money & Investing
5.
SIMON BROWN: Slowly, slowly eat that elephant
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Mponeng Seshea of Imizizi

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Nestlé’s Bruno Olierhoek

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: David Burford, CEO of Beck Family Estates

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.