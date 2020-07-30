Money & Investing Why Sandton’s ‘Diamond Walk’ is booming Sandton’s ‘Diamond Walk’ is booming. But it’s a rare bright light as high-end retail is bested by lower LSM stores BL PREMIUM

Perhaps the most intriguing snippet that emerged from Sandton City owner Liberty Two Degrees’ (L2D) latest results was this little anecdote from CEO Amelia Beattie: "As bizarre as it may sound, people have been queuing outside the Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores."

Beattie, perhaps hopefully, went on to ascribe the phenomenon to the feel-good retail therapy factor: shoppers looking to counter the negative impacts of lockdown by spoiling themselves.