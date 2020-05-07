Property’s unknown unknowns
All bets are off for SA’s Reit sector as results from heavyweight Redefine underscore the battle ahead
07 May 2020 - 05:00
It seems the only certainty for listed property investors in the coming months will be ongoing uncertainty.
That message was underscored again earlier this week when Redefine Properties, SA’s second-largest real estate investment trust (Reit), suspended interim dividends.
