Investec Property Fund pushes dividend decision to September

Investec Property Fund (IPF) will make a dividend decision for its year to end-March in early September.

The group had deferred its dividend decision due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also does not want to jeopardise its status as a real-estate investment trust (Reit) — which requires it to pay out 75% of distributable earnings annually.

The group said a decision in early September would give it additional time to consider the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which continued to weigh on some of its tenants.

In SA, the group has agreed to R87m of rental relief to qualifying tenants, equating to 5% of annual gross income. Rental discounts account for 62% of this and rental deferrals 38%, IPF said.

In afternoon trade on Friday, IPFs share price was down 0.62% to R9.62, having fallen 34.69% so far in 2020.

