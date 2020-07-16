Companies / Property Hyprop warns of distribution per share and dividend fall due to Covid-19 The mall owner, which is in a closed period, has seen its share price fall 57.27% so far in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Investments, which owns malls including Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, expects distribution per share for its year to end-June to fall 15% as a result of the economic pressure on its business caused by Covid-19, and a change in its dividend policy.

The group said in a trading statement that it expects its dividend for its year to end-June to fall steadily from the 744.89c it paid out previously. In December, the group announced it would pay out 92% of distributable earnings to shareholders until further notice, from 100% previously.