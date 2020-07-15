JOAN MULLER: Without booze padding their profits, restaurants are closing down all over the place

Last Friday night, in search of some light relief, we ventured out for a sit-down meal at Montecasino, the faux-Tuscan entertainment village up the road from where I live in Fourways.

Monte, I reckoned, would be bustling. Given its choice of restaurants and South Africans’ newly regained freedom to frequent eateries, I assumed there would be plenty of other Jozi residents itching to escape the confines of their own kitchens.

The place was virtually deserted.

Admittedly, we didn’t linger — it was just too depressing. What was particularly disconcerting is that about a quarter of Monte’s restaurants were still clamped shut — perhaps permanent Covid casualties? The industry has warned in recent weeks that 20% to 30% of SA’s restaurants won’t have the cash flow to keep paying staff and reopen post-lockdown. Granted, as Gauteng’s Covid-19 infections accelerate, people are no doubt more inclined to stay home.

But one can’t help but wonder how much government’s nonsensical ban on selling booze in restaurants has to do with it. The cabinet’s obsession with sobriety has now infiltrated the rest of its thinking too, as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that there would be an immediate ban on selling alcohol anywhere for who knows how long.

And even when it is unbanned again, it’s unclear when restaurants will be allowed to serve it again. It’s not about being unable to have an enjoyable night out sans your favourite tipple; the issue here is taking away one’s right to choose whether you want to abstain or not.

The ban is also destroying thousands of jobs too. Alcohol is critical to turning a profit for many restaurants, as Beerhouse owner and founder of discussion group Hospitality Alliance Randolf Jorberg says.

Made to order: roadhouses and drive-ins

Meanwhile, if restaurants — as well as the malls and entertainment complexes like Monte that house them — are going to remain open for business until there’s a vaccine for Covid, they will have to come up with creative ways to attract patrons.

One crowd that is doing just that is Drive-in Diner, a clever collaboration between restaurant tenants and their landlord at Pineslopes Boulevard, another popular Fourways leisure destination within a stone’s throw from Monte.

JSE-listed Fortress Reit, which owns the centre, has turned a portion of the parking lot into an old-school, retro-style roadhouse that offers a joint menu from six of the centre’s restaurants including Doppio Zero, Nikos, Salsa Mexican Grill and Billy the B.U.M’s. Diners can enjoy a meal within the comfort (and safety) of their own cars with waiters serving their nosh on clip-on window trays.

Fortress retail director Vuso Majija hopes the diner concept will go some way to kick-start Joburg’s ailing restaurant industry. Though restaurants usually compete for business, this is an encouraging example of how tenants and landlords can work together to help each other survive the havoc wreaked by the pandemic.

Maybe it’s also time to bring the drive-in cinema back to Joburg. There’s no shortage of parking lots in the city’s myriad of malls that can be put to good use for this purpose.

But, it may not surprise you to learn, the government’s silly regulations are blocking the way. Last week, two drive-in entertainment venues in Cape Town — the Mother City Drive-in and the Galileo drive-in theatre — were shut down hours before they were due to open. It turns out the government is treating drive-in venues as public events/gatherings, which are banned under lockdown level 3, rather than cinemas, which are allowed to operate. Read about it here.

In fact, in the UK and many of its European neighbours the old-fashioned drive-in cinema is fast becoming the outing of choice.

In this piece British newspaper, The Independent, explains why. The latest edition of UK Vogue also has an entertaining take on the same topic.

It’s a concept catching on globally, which makes it all the more ludicrous that SA’s government is prohibiting the return of the drive-in. Surely few other leisure outings are more ready-made for social distancing?