Travelling Europe on SA rand

Once you arrive, most cities offer all-in-one transport cards, which allow you to travel on a variety of transport. London has its Oyster card, which needs to be charged but which allows you to travel on the underground, buses and British rail overground lines. Best, though, by far, is to walk, with or without a map. If you are the kind of fearless traveller who enjoys idling your way through the backstreets as a prelude to getting lost, so be it; if you’re the kind of person, however, who wants to know where you are and how to get there, then a map is for you. It’s the best of both worlds because you can take in the prescribed sites, while wandering off the beaten track at the same time, safe in the knowledge that with a map in your hand you’ll always be able to find your way back to your hotel or Airbnb like the flâneur made famous by the French Symbolist poet Charles Baudelaire.

My general advice would be to not be gripped by "must-do" frenzy, which can make holidaying a little too much like work. Some of our finest days in Europe were spent wandering, lazily walking down the track once used by a tram which brought granite, slate and ice from the foothills of the Sierras into Granada proper, or meandering through Lisbon’s Alfama.

Constantly visiting galleries, monuments and cathedrals can make you feel rather like cattle. You’re prodded, corralled and led through the space with little room to turn around or take your own route. Invariably you end up in the bookshop before being led to the restaurant. It can all begin to feel a little tiresome.

Another day was spent exploring the dormitory towns of San Jose and San Juan on the outskirts of San Sebastián in northern Spain, close to the French border. Around a bend and down a walkway in Pasaia, next door to San Juan, the Basques are painstakingly reconstructing a 16th-century commercial whaler using original materials. The Basques know their ships managed to reach Newfoundland in Canada (often sailing via Greenland) because in 1978 one such ship was found buried in the harbour at Red Bay in Labrador. It was excavated and laboriously reconstructed and now the Basques — who believe they and not Christopher Columbus discovered the Americas — are using that design to guide the building of the current ship.

Watching the carpenters at work and walking around the ship’s hull in the Pasaia museum, trying to work out how it all fitted together (the whaler, apparently, uses the "plane-first" rather than the "plank-first" design), was great fun. The whaler isn’t ready to sail quite yet but soon it will be, leaving the Basques to rediscover Newfoundland all over again.