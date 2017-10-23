Sydney — a liquid city of craft beer, caffeine, crisp seas and hip scenes

Back in the city centre, I stick with the historical theme, visiting The Strand Arcade, an elegant Victorian complex that has a range of fashion, jewellery, antique and food stores.

I’ve long coveted an Akubra felt hat. Fortunately, Strand Hatters has hundreds to choose from — and after 20 minutes of agonising, I settle on a wide-brimmed olive green one with a barramundi band — and leave the store broke but happy.

A few doors down on bustling George Street, I pop into the home of another Australian icon – RM Williams, makers of timelessly stylish boots handcrafted in Adelaide and loved the world over.

I leave empty-handed and head to The Grounds of the City a short walk away. Already well-caffeinated, I don’t have to call on the services of its coffee sommelier – instead I admire the sumptuous Art Deco-inspired interior and spiffily dressed staff while sipping peppermint tea at the bar.

Over the next few days, I explore more of the city and even head into the snooty and self-consciously hip Inner Eastern suburbs. These neighbourhoods contain a plethora of great restaurants, bars and shops where you can have languid lunches in the dappled courtyard at Pieno, or a flat white at the Brewtown Coffee Roasters.

More welcoming, though, was the taste I had of Sydney’s gritty and unpretentious Inner West. In the rapidly – and controversially – gentrifying Redfern, we have a drink at the whimsical Arcadia — think friendly bar staff, high ceilings and fairy lights.

We head to the nearby Redfern Continental, passing the bright young things feasting in the restaurant, to get to Gunther’s Dining Room. It’s like stepping behind the Iron Curtain: with its wooden panels, banquettes and disco ball, it’s a sexily lit mash-up of ’60s communist chic and contemporary campness. After drinking the best negroni I’ve had, we go next door to Dock, a tiny bar hosting a rambunctious karaoke night.

A couple of nights later I head west again to the Marrickville Portuguese Madeira Club for a dance party hosted by Kat Dopper who, under the moniker Heaps Gay, organises events for Sydney’s queer community.

It strikes me as a special thing to see young people from across the spectrum of gender and sexuality jolling together in the same space. It is all the more poignant for occurring in a country where marriage equality is still up for debate.

My ears are still ringing with the sound of Ariana Grande when, several hours later, I jump into an Uber and head to Manly Beach, a seaside suburb about 20 minutes from the centre.

It’s a little after 6.30am and the sky is glowing yellow and blue as I join the pink-capped members of the Bold and the Beautiful squad, whose hardened regulars swim every morning to the neighbouring inlet of Shelly Beach and back, for a total distance of 1.5km.

Tiny fish dart below me as I slice through the calm, clear water – an invigorating 19°C that has my teeth chattering.

Slowly thawing, I eat a bacon and egg bun at Bluewater Café on Manly’s pine-lined promenade, then wander up through coastal forest to the lookout point on the Shelly Headland to take in the endlessness of the Pacific below.

After a crisply bitter In Season IPA at the 4 Pines Brewery opposite Manly Wharf, I cross the road for my ferry ride back into the city, chugging past residential enclaves and patches of bush towards the dazzling sails of the Opera House.

As a lifelong swimmer obsessed with outdoor pools, I had to make a pilgrimage to arguably the most beautiful one in the world: the Bondi Icebergs, wedged between cliffs and ocean at the southern edge of the famed Bondi beach.

I’m tired and grumpy when I arrive, but that instantly melts away as I leap into the bracing water, which is constantly replenished by waves smashing against the pool’s sides.

After eight lengths, we amble along the clifftops to the neighbouring suburb of Bronte, where I take another dip in the tidal pool adjoining its beach. Then we wander up between mid-century bungalows to the Three Blue Ducks, a gorgeous pavement café.

Sated by fish pie and hearty braised beef, we order flat whites and lean back, eyes closed to the late winter sun. For a moment, at least, life is perfect. I don’t want to leave.

• Matthews was a guest of the Radisson Blu Plaza Sydney.