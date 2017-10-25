Where to find inner peace in outer extravagance

A meditation and yoga retreat conjures images of people faint with hunger silently walking past one another en route to their basic accommodation where they can toss and turn — with wisdom and grace, naturally — on a hard mattress.

However, Satori Africa, a tour company that creates bespoke travel, Epicurean and wellness experiences, offers a retreat far removed from this.

In the Overberg near Napier, about two hours from Cape Town, The Drift Farm Homestead hosted 10 yoga enthusiasts, Satori Africa founder Mark Bland as well as Cape Town-based yoga teacher Willem Lindeque. The original homestead dates back to the late 1700s, and what was once a single-room dwelling for a pioneering farming family is now the perfect getaway for city slickers.

The east wing is built around the original homestead, which functions as a lounge with restored ceilings and yellowwood floors. There are two double en-suite bedrooms: the Bay Tree Room, the smallest on the property, and the Courtyard Room, which looks onto a shaded veranda near the chicken run.

At the end of a large terrace that offers views of the Langeberg mountain range in the distance, is the Hippo Room (named after a collection of wooden sculptures).