Chernobyl TV series makes for atomic viewing

For a vivid and arresting portrayal of just what did, didn’t, should have and almost happened at Pripyat, you’ve got to watch the HBO and Sky UK-produced series Chernobyl.

The scores of lives affected, the political intrigue and the harrowing details of the 1986 nuclear accident are all part of the drama.

Plus, the five episodes offer a fascinating glimpse of the last days of the Soviet Union — ineptitude, fear and groupthink included. Chernobyl will be available on Showmax from July 1.