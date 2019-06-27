Life / On The Screen

Chernobyl TV series makes for atomic viewing

A fascinating glimpse of the last days of the Soviet Union

27 June 2019 - 05:00 Sarah Buitendach

For a vivid and arresting portrayal of just what did, didn’t, should have and almost happened at Pripyat, you’ve got to watch the HBO and Sky UK-produced series Chernobyl.

The scores of lives affected, the political intrigue and the harrowing details of the 1986 nuclear accident are all part of the drama.

Plus, the five episodes offer a fascinating glimpse of the last days of the Soviet Union — ineptitude, fear and groupthink included. Chernobyl will be available on Showmax from July 1.

Chernobyl: 30 years on

Thirty years on, Chernobyl still holds the imagination in thrall. A new book and series step back in time
Life / Motoring
Life
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring
Life / Food

World / Europe

Life

