This Linden restaurant is pumping

"They thought we were too chichi and pretentious for Linden but now they’ve changed their minds," says colourful chef Amori Burger of her restaurant Van Der Linde.

It’s a little over a year since she opened in Linden but it already feels like a longtime member of the hood, which, over the past decade, has morphed from a fairly run-of-the-mill, if not old-fashioned, suburb into something of a culinary hub.

Cool-kid food and drinks spots like Brian Lara and Tonic vie for patronage alongside classics like pizza stalwart Satori and old favourite Paputzis. Of a morning you’ll see hipsters heading for breakfast favourite The Whippet, battling it out for a parking spot with the purple rinse brigade, who are making for a haberdashery, Arthur Bales, to get knitting supplies.

Down the drag, and with its contemporary grey exterior, Van Der Linde is hard to miss. It took a year to build and features a bakery and deli as well as a gin and juice bar.

The interiors are trendy — all wood, marble countertops and exposed beams. But for a vast space, it’s warm and usually buzzing, which is impressive, given that it seats 110 people. On a weekend for breakfast the restaurant has turned over 193 patrons over a couple of hours.