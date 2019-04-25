SARAH BUITENDACH: Let them eat Ladurée macarons

Veiled under the designer guise of swish speakers, a burly security detail whispering into each other’s ears and excellent conference food (an oxymoron, but not in this case), it gave a glimmer of access to big bling ballers like the top bosses at Gucci and Tiffany.

This year, the talk revolved around Africa being it — the sartorial Eye of Sauron was definitely on us. Predictably, a lot of it seemed like lip service on the part of our European counterparts. You know the patronising drill: hey, Africa, you’re the flavour of the month and we’re here to do you a favour.

Embarrassingly, there were many people speaking of Africa as a "country", and at one stage the organisers even hauled out Nelson Mandela’s "honorary granddaughter", Naomi Campbell.

But what was pleasing was that the real standout speakers were not the big Western brands, but rather their African equivalents. Like SA designer Laduma Ngxokolo who spoke about his high-end Xhosa take on knitwear; Ghanaian Roberta Annan, who is managing the €100m Impact Fund for African Creatives; and Omoyemi Akerele, who is the founder of the rapidly expanding Lagos Fashion Week.

And the glitzy elephant in the room? It was the threat of global populism, growing disenchantment with the world’s elites (such as those who bought the R80,000 tickets) and the social legitimacy of the wealthy.