Sandton: After hours and office towers

Sandton, the financial hub of the country, is as busy as ever with cranes, congestion and corporate headquarters by day, but at lunch and as the sun sets there’s plenty of leisure and entertainment to be found in the bolshy powerhouse.

New supper club and Sandton spot of the moment Alice & Fifth is striking and bold but feels as if it’s hidden away. Maybe that’s the plan.

Downstairs from the Sandton Sun near where the Vilamoura restaurant once was, it oozes decadence. If you want light, fresh and airy, this isn’t your kind of place. But if you’re beguiled by dark (there are no windows), sexy, detailed, and sumptuous environments mixed with an elegant sense of the avant-garde, this could hit the spot.