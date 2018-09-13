Cape Town’s new Swan Café sports cracking interiors

When next you’re swanning around Cape Town, there is an aptly named new crêperie you might like to try: the Swan Café.

As the name suggests, the regal fowl is central to the concept and the décor. The bird has symbolic significance for owner Jessica Rushmere, who used to own La Petite Tarte in De Waterkant.

You can expect avian accents in everything, from romantic monochrome Da Vinci murals to metallic bird cages strung from the ceiling, feather-shaped ceramic tiles and blue-and-pink swan wallpaper in the bathroom.