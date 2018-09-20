We read what we like

Here’s a round-up of some of the books the FM has discovered recently.

Orde Wingate: Irregular Soldier by Trevor Royle

The deal … A biography of probably the most mysterious soldier of World War 2. Wingate led guerilla wars in Ethiopia and Burma. Brave, insubordinate and often cruel towards his own men, he was admired and loathed in equal measure. His death in 1944 in an aircraft crash in the jungle of Burma contributed to his mystique.

Read this if you like … a book that’s thorough in its research and told with admirable dispassion.

Archie Henderson