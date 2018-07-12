Agatha Christie: back from the dead and we’re loving it

The company enlisted the services of contemporary murder maven Sophie Hannah, who conjured up The Monogram Murders in 2014 and Closed Casket two years later. Both books were huge successes.

Hannah did such a sterling job that the third book in the new series will be out in August. The Mystery of Three Quarters, as it’s titled, is set in 1930s London. The caper involves a series of letters, a load of outraged people, good old Poirot and a cryptic character named Barnabas Pandy.

Dame Agatha’s novels are obviously having a 21st-century revival of sorts, because her work is all over the big and small screens too. If you devoured the 66 detective novels she wrote in her lifetime, you will relish the spate of freshly made TV series and movies based on them.