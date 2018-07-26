BOOKS: Fans of Levantine cuisine, take note

If the glacial weather has you constantly thinking about comfort food, then best you check out Tayfun Aras’s new recipe book, Anatoli.

Cape Town dwellers will know that the book is named for Aras’s much-adored Turkish restaurant of the same name. He has owned the De Waterkant spot since 2003 and finally decided to spill the beans (page 53, puréed — yum), collating all his recipes into this beautifully photographed compilation.

The mezze section is drool-worthy and lengthy. It includes small plates of spinach with yoghurt and sultanas, Circassian-style chicken paté and stuffed mashed potatoes. For mains, Alinazik — Turkish aubergine with yoghurt and mince — is what we’re making this weekend. And there are breakfasts, sweets, breads and salads; all made for sharing.

Anatoli by Tayfun Aras (Human & Rousseau)