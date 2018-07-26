Life / Books

inbox

BOOKS: Fans of Levantine cuisine, take note

If the glacial weather has you constantly thinking about comfort food, then best you check out Tayfun Aras’s new recipe book, Anatoli

26 July 2018 - 10:14 Sarah Buitendach

If the glacial weather has you constantly thinking about comfort food, then best you check out Tayfun Aras’s new recipe book, Anatoli.

Cape Town dwellers will know that the book is named for Aras’s much-adored Turkish restaurant of the same name. He has owned the De Waterkant spot since 2003 and finally decided to spill the beans (page 53, puréed — yum), collating all his recipes into this beautifully photographed compilation.

The mezze section is drool-worthy and lengthy. It includes small plates of spinach with yoghurt and sultanas, Circassian-style chicken paté and stuffed mashed potatoes. For mains, Alinazik — Turkish aubergine with yoghurt and mince — is what we’re making this weekend. And there are breakfasts, sweets, breads and salads; all made for sharing.

Anatoli by Tayfun Aras (Human & Rousseau)

BOOKS: When good taste and money join forces

Have a flick through the The Garden of Babylonstoren and be reminded of what money and taste can buy
Life
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Soul searching: The story of Sol Plaatje
Life
2.
A new Joburg furniture store is upping the ante
Life / Art
3.
BOOKS: Fans of Levantine cuisine, take note
Life / Books
4.
Meet the first black SA woman to play at Wimbledon
Life / Sport

Related Articles

The rise of short stories
Life / Books

The President is Missing: The new novel people are talking about
Life / Books

Gifts for someone who has everything
Life / Books

The Carlton Hotel: ghost of Joburg past
Life / Books

BOOKS: Q&A with Nechama Brodie
Life / Books

Agatha Christie: back from the dead and we’re loving it
Life / Books

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.