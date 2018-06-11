Life / Books

The President: The new novel people are talking about

The President is Missing is set for release early this month and seems a dead cert for success

11 June 2018 - 10:40 Sarah Buitendach

Irrespective of whether you’re a fan of thrillers, or of fiction in general, it would serve you well to be in the loop about the upcoming release of this book.

In fact, if you’ve never picked up one of novelist James Patterson’s many, many books (they are the most borrowed titles in British libraries) now may be the moment to start. Or, at least, to do a spot of Wikipedia reading so you can wing it when this topic comes up at your next dinner party — as it will.

The reason? Well, for this trick, Patterson has collaborated with one Bill Clinton.

That’s correct — the rock star author and the 42nd president of the US, a reader of thrillers, have got together and come up with a heart-racer of a story.

The President is Missing is set for release early this month and seems a dead cert for success. There isn’t much info out about the plot, but it hinges on planned attacks on the US and a sitting president of the country who vanishes.

Of course, the really enthralling thing about the book is the insider knowledge that Clinton brings to it.

The Carlton Hotel: ghost of Joburg past

New book gives a glimpse of an icon that has stood untouched for 20 years
Life
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Restaurants: Where the food critics dine
Life / Food
2.
What to drink now: Prize-winning varietals from ...
Life / Food
3.
ART: It’s raining creativity in Cape Town
Life / Art
4.
The President: The new novel people are talking ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

BOOKS: Q&A with Nechama Brodie
Life / Books

Gifts for someone who has everything
Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: The tattooist of Auschwitz
Life / Books

Through the pages of a newspaper: a century of SA history
Life / Books

BOOKS: When good taste and money join forces
Life / Books

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.