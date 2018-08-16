Behind the rich history of black cricket players in SA

When Temba Bavuma reached his 100 runs at Newlands against England on an early January afternoon in 2016 it was a landmark in a cricket tradition that went back 150 years. It was as if the first black SA batsman to score a Test century was carrying a torch for his Xhosa forebears who had been forgotten and their history written out of the game.

Over the past two years that history has been resurrected in Cricket and Conquest (2016) and now Divided Country. The books are largely the efforts of cricketer-historian André Odendaal, with Krish Reddy, Christopher Merrett and Jonty Winch batting with him in an innings that has lasted four decades. Two more volumes, Batting for Freedom and Correcting the Record, are still to come to complete The History of SA Cricket Retold.

The four books, for the first time, cover all cricket in SA from 1795 to 2016 and acknowledge the most neglected part of the history: games played by black Africans. The books debunk ancient myths about black people not having a cricket culture and tradition, and that cricket was only a white man’s game.

Odendaal is no ivory-tower academic. At Stellenbosch University in the 1970s he followed Eddie Barlow and Peter Kirsten as captain of the first XI and led the team to its first premier league title in 10 years. Among the players in that team were Garth le Roux, the fast bowler who was among Kerry Packer’s first recruits to World Series Cricket, and youthful Kepler Wessels and Adrian Kuiper. He made runs regularly as a top-order batsman for Cambridge University while obtaining a doctorate. In 1980 he made the highest score of 74 for Combined Universities at Edgbaston against Warwickshire’s England fast bowlers Bob Willis and Gladstone Small.

Odendaal’s dreams of playing cricket in England began as a 13-year-old growing up in Queenstown and being coached by a Queens High old boy, Tony Greig, who would later captain England. Even before the cricket journey had been achieved, the political one had begun in the 1970s. As a 23-year-old student he published his first book, Cricket in Isolation, "a lament for a great SA team being unfairly excluded from cricket".

"In the very process of writing that, I came to realise that cricket’s problem was located in the heart of the system and that the system needed to be changed, and that the [sports] boycott was actually the right thing." When this belief later took him into nonracial sport, he says, it "radically changed my life".

It was while writing his first book that the idea took hold of a new history of SA cricket, one that would embrace all cultures and traditions of the game. During his master’s research on African politics of the 19th and early 20th centuries, and while reading cabinet papers from Cecil John Rhodes’s premiership of the Cape in the 1890s, he found "a trunkful of treasure" in the Cape Town Archives, then housed in the Centre for the Book in Queen Victoria Street.

Fragile, yellowed copies of early Eastern Cape newspapers, written and published by black people, revealed not only politics, but also something unexpected. Opening the first edition of Imvo Zabantsundu, an independent Xhosa newspaper, dated November 4 1884, he found an editorial in English on cricket. Further searches of Imvo and other Xhosa newspapers produced detailed cricket scorecards, hundreds of them in subsequent editions.

He had been told there were no sources on the beginnings of black protest politics, let alone on black cricket. "It just blew me away," says Odendaal, who has written a book on the early years of the ANC, The Founders, and on the beginning of black protest politics, Vukani Bantu! His eyes opened to "an amazing generation of young intellectuals who were engaging with what it meant to be black in a colonial society, and playing cricket with sophistication and skill".