The rise of short stories

Whichever way you see it, it’s undeniable that a truncated world of words is having its moment. Walk into any bookstore and you’ll be met with a barrage of short story collections. Even movie star Tom Hanks released his own compact compendium last year.

And Kristen Roupenian, the author of Cat Person, The New Yorker short story about modern dating that went viral in 2017, is in on the act. She recently signed an astonishing seven-digit book deal — in US dollars no less — for her first collection of tiny tales. It will be called You Know You Want This and is set for release in 2019.

This literary trend makes sense if you think about it. After all, who’s got time to read all of Ulysses in between ignoring spam phone calls and social media snooping? But you do have time for a tightly woven, perfectly formed little tale, don’t you? Dip into one piece today. Read the next tomorrow. It requires very little commitment.