Life Rethinking the post-pandemic office The consensus is that in future we'll have a hybrid model — partly working at the office, partly at home

Managers are getting twitchy about persuading staff to return to the office. A year since lockdown began and people started working from home en masse, the consensus is that in future we’ll have a hybrid model — partly working at the office, partly at home. Employers need to be flexible.

Let’s face it, working from home isn’t for everyone. While some people have efficient home offices, and it’s hard to argue against eliminating the commute, others hate the chaos, the fact that load-shedding can play Russian roulette with productivity and the Groundhog Day of soulless Zoom meetings...