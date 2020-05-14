Will traditional office buildings become obsolete?

Though there are mixed views on what the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global real estate markets will be, one thing seems sure: the ways people work, live and play will change irrevocably.

Whether that will spell the death of the traditional office and the fixed, long-term lease agreements that come with it remains to be seen. But there’s no denying that corporates across the globe will be forced to cut down on accommodation costs as countries sink into recession. Forgoing a sprawling, corporate address (or at least a large chunk of it) in a prime business hub will no doubt make financial sense for many, especially if remote working takes off in a Zoom-enabled world where video meetings have become de rigueur.

SA is no exception, says Michael Scott, research analyst for Sub-Saharan Africa at real estate advisory firm JLL. As the country’s economy contracts further, many businesses face liquidation, which will add more empty offices to an already oversupplied market, he says.

Demand for office space in SA’s major business nodes has already waned noticeably in recent years amid a stuttering economy and rising unemployment.

In fact, the national office vacancy rate rose to a multiyear high of close to 12% in the first quarter — up from 5.5% in 2008, according to the latest figures from the SA Property Owners Association (see graph). In the Joburg node of Sandton, where developers have spent billions over the past decade to add fancy high-rise buildings to the market, more than 16% of office space is empty.

Scott believes that the outbreak of Covid-19, coupled with ever-increasing property operating costs and rising debt obligations, will further reduce demand for traditional office space, particularly given improved network and data capabilities that support remote working. However, because not everyone is adequately equipped to work from home, many companies will promote working from satellite establishments, he says. That could boost demand for co-or flexi workspaces that offer variable "pay-as-you-use" pricing models.

International shared-workspace company WeWork, as well as local brands such as Workshop 17, Spaces, The Workspace, FutureSpace and WorkInProgress have already made inroads into SA’s office market.

The question is, however, whether social distancing runs counter to the co-working philosophy of community engagement, which includes sharing a beer over a friendly game of foosball in a mostly open-plan space.

WorkInProgress general manager Charmaine Lambert concedes that a prolonged lockdown may disrupt take-up of co-working offices in the short term. But she believes demand will bounce back quickly in a post-pandemic economy as businesses look to exchange long-term leases for flexible, short-term ones and corporate failures force more people to become self-employed.