Tips to upgrade your home office

BRIGHT IDEAS

Light fittings add some interesting angles as well as softer lighting when working in the evenings. But good natural light is first prize during the day, so position your desk near a window if possible. There are endless desk lamps available locally but we love these three, all from The Lighting Warehouse:

The mod Alfie LED desk lamp, R899, has a Qi wireless charger for Qi-enabled smart devices and is dimmable with adjustable colour rendering.

The traditional look of the Morgan desk lamp, R999, will add a nostalgic touch.

If space is at a premium, avoid taking up any on your desktop with a conventional lamp by choosing the Bell lamp with clamp, R199. It can attach to the side of the desk.

GET SMART

Having a whole room to dedicate to a home office may not be possible. Use a rug or an accent wall to demarcate your workspace, or hang a trendy light fitting above the desk. A wall-mounted shelf at desk height makes a practical workspace in a small home, as does a narrow console table placed in the corner of a bedroom or office. Replacing a solid door to a walk-in closet with a glass one can create a surprisingly comfortable workspace that can be closed off at the end of the day.

This leaning desk with mini drawers, R1,499 from Knus, is an excellent, economical solution for a compact space with a depth of only 45cm. It can be easily moved when not in use.

The Wiki Booth, at R9,810 from Knus, was originally designed as a privacy solution for open-plan working spaces but would be a cool mini escape hatch at home too. It includes a microdesk for laptops or notepads and cable management, allowing electronics to be charged while in use. A small storage area beneath the desk is perfect for books and the addition of a few cushions will make it comfortable for even long sessions.