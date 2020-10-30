News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 217: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 721,770, there have been 649,935 recoveries and 19,164 deaths to date

30 October 2020 - 07:00

