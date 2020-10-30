Lockdown day 217: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Clicks has bested its retail peers with double-digit profit growth — and says its future remains in SA
One can’t help but feel queasy about the commissioning of an R11.5m statue with money that could have been diverted to far more pressing needs – of which SA has no shortage
REVEALED: the commission of inquiry into state capture has become the most costly probe in the history of democratic SA
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen seems certain to cement his position in the party at its elective congress this weekend. But he will be taking the reins of a party that’s been battered electorally ...
Keith Bain takes a Halloween-inspired poke at horror films, local flicks included
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.