The future of work
The automation and digitisation of the workforce has accelerated, partly due to Covid-19, but new jobs are coming and may be more accessible than you think
29 October 2020 - 05:00
Workers around the world are facing "double disruption": not only is the global workforce automating faster than expected, but the Covid-induced global recession has reversed employment gains, making it even harder for workers, especially those already disadvantaged, to make the transition to new types of jobs.
This is the core message of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2020 Future of Jobs report, a survey of mostly big, white-collar companies across 26 countries.
