Lockdown day 182: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 667,049, there have been 595,916 recoveries and 16,283 deaths to date

25 September 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 182: Pictures of the day

Isgak Omar leads the Cape Town Seven Step minstrels through the streets of Bo-Kaap to celebrate Heritage Day
