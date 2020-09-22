Mass testing hasn’t helped Europe as virus surges again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene crisis talks on tackling the resurgent virus on Tuesday, before briefing parliament on further curbs then making a broadcast to the nation at 8pm.

As infections in Europe subsided over the summer, testing capacity kept growing, allowing authorities to target wider groups — including those returning from vacation or going back to schools or offices. While the surge in testing identified plenty of mild and even asymptomatic cases, it also brought many laboratories to the limits of their capabilities.

In France, the government made tests free and widely available, recently ratcheting up the total to 1.2-million a week. That’s led to “gridlock in access to tests, especially in some large cities where the virus circulates a lot”, health minister Olivier Véran said Thursday.

Until recently, more than 99% of tests were coming back negative in some nations — a far cry from positive rates of as much as half during the spring. Nowhere has the turnabout been more pronounced — or the political heat more intense — than the UK, which lagged behind other European countries in testing early on but has now been doing more of it than any of its continental neighbours.

With labs unable to handle the volume, officials in some countries are again prioritising testing for those who show symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus. While that approach is in line with World Health Organisation guidelines, it’s reviving concern for some that tests are in short supply.

To improve tracing, France, Britain and other countries rolled out smartphone apps designed to notify those who may have been exposed to the virus — but privacy concerns kept many from using them. And, as the number of Covid-19 clusters increases, the job of those working the phones to track down the contacts of infected individuals grows more daunting each day.

Still, if tracers manage to reach some 50% to 80% of contacts — and if those people then adhere to rules on quarantining — those efforts could be enough to prevent another lockdown, estimated Annelies Wilder-Smith, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Heidelberg’s Global Health Institute. “We are morally and economically obligated not to give up,” she said. “We owe it to our citizens.”

Isolating the infected, especially those with a mild case, is another challenge. Only one in five people with Covid-19 symptoms in the UK is properly isolating at home, according to a recent report from a government advisory panel. Johnson’s office said on Sunday that those in England who refuse an order to self-isolate could be fined as much as £10,000.

France recently loosened its mandatory period of self-isolation for the infected to seven days from 14 — betting that people will be more likely to obey if the period is shorter.

For its part, Germany has drawn praise during the pandemic for rolling out mass testing early on, imposing a relatively permissive lockdown in March and April and for putting together an effective army of contact tracers. Even so, its case numbers are rising again, heightening anxieties about the fall and winter.

In the German Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the limits of testing recently came into sharp relief. An American woman in her 20s spent several recent nights visiting bars. When showing symptoms a few days later, she was tested and told by officials to isolate, but continued to go out, according to local authorities. Health workers later found more than 30 new infections potentially linked to the woman. Prosecutors from Munich are investigating whether to bring charges.

“That’s the whole story right there,” Wilder-Smith said. “Isolation must be absolutely strict, you cannot have a mistake.”

