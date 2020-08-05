News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 131: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 521,318, there have been 363,751 recoveries and 8,884 deaths to date

05 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 131: Pictures of the day

Workers carry a coffin after assembling it at Avbob Funerals in Midrand, amid a rise in Covid-19 infections nationwide
