Lockdown day 131: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Santam has finally agreed to pay R1bn to desperate clients – but denies its hand was forced. The regulator says otherwise
What was life like before Google? My memories of those dark times are hazy, so I Googled it
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 521,318, there have been 363,751 recoveries and 8,884 deaths to date
Until recently he was SA’s richest man – then came Steinhoff. Though he has lost a vast fortune, Christo Wiese is still a retail giant – not least through his stake in Shoprite
Keith Bain asks some well-known personalities how they have reset their values
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
