HOT PROPERTY: Ocean views from almost every room

This double-storey house on the beachfront in Ramsgate is yours for R6m

21 December 2023 - 05:00
Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal
WHERE: Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R16m

WHO: Tyson Properties

This 12-bedroom residence, which is operating as a B&B, can also be used as a wedding venue or home for an extended family. Accommodation options are spread across the main house as well as separate cottages. There is a pool, tennis court and children’s playground.

Ramsgate, KwaZulu-Natal
WHERE: Ramsgate, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R6m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This double-storey house on the beachfront has ocean views from almost every room. There are four en suite bedrooms, including a separate one-bedroom flatlet, and various living areas that flow to a landscaped garden and pool. Other features include water tanks and CCTV cameras.

Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal 

PRICE: R26.5m

WHO: Tyson Properties

Set on a double plot in Hawaan Forest Estate, this property comprises a main house with four en suite bedrooms and a one-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchen, lounge and playroom. The light-filled, modern home has a large entertainment area with an undercover patio, pool, firepit and jacuzzi. 

ALSO READ:

HOT PROPERTY: Generate extra income with this house in KZN

The double-storey house in Trafalgar has a separate downstairs area that can be closed off as a flat
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Bantry Bay — with parking

The Aurum property has two en suite bedrooms and three balconies offering sea views
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Light-filled villa in Camps Bay

Light-filled villa in Camps Bay. Architectural details include glass, steel and exposed concrete
1 month ago
