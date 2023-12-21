HOT PROPERTY: Ocean views from almost every room

This 12-bedroom residence, which is operating as a B&B, can also be used as a wedding venue or home for an extended family. Accommodation options are spread across the main house as well as separate cottages. There is a pool, tennis court and children’s playground.
Ramsgate, KwaZulu-Natal
WHERE: Ramsgate, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R6m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This double-storey house on the beachfront has ocean views from almost every room. There are four en suite bedrooms, including a separate one-bedroom flatlet, and various living areas that flow to a landscaped garden and pool. Other features include water tanks and CCTV cameras.
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R26.5m
WHO: Tyson Properties
Set on a double plot in Hawaan Forest Estate, this property comprises a main house with four en suite bedrooms and a one-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchen, lounge and playroom. The light-filled, modern home has a large entertainment area with an undercover patio, pool, firepit and jacuzzi.
WHERE: Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R16m
WHO: Tyson Properties
