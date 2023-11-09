HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Karoo restaurant in a restored homestead

The property is on the R62 tourism route and also functions as a bed-and-breakfast establishment

09 November 2023 - 05:00
WHERE: Ladismith, Karoo

PRICE: R2.995m

WHO: Seeff

This restored homestead on the R62 tourism route is used as a restaurant and bed & breakfast establishment. The 400m² building houses a coffee shop, a deli, a beauty salon and hairdresser, a music studio and two guest rooms with off-street parking for five vehicles. It has open thatched ceilings as well as wooden floors, doors and windows.

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R16.9m

WHO: Seeff

This double-storey house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pub and a heated pool. Other features include shutters throughout, a main bedroom with two bathrooms, and dressing rooms that open to a balcony with sea views. It has inverters for back-up power.

WHERE: Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria

PRICE: R10.8m

WHO: Seeff

This house has open rafters, stone and brick cladding, and double-volume ceilings. There are four en suite bedrooms, a study, a wine cellar and reception areas that open onto a heated pool. It has staff accommodation, garaging for three vehicles, a generator and a water tank.

