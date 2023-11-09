This restored homestead on the R62 tourism route is used as a restaurant and bed & breakfast establishment. The 400m² building houses a coffee shop, a deli, a beauty salon and hairdresser, a music studio and two guest rooms with off-street parking for five vehicles. It has open thatched ceilings as well as wooden floors, doors and windows.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R16.9m
WHO: Seeff
This double-storey house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pub and a heated pool. Other features include shutters throughout, a main bedroom with two bathrooms, and dressing rooms that open to a balcony with sea views. It has inverters for back-up power.
WHERE: Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria
PRICE: R10.8m
WHO: Seeff
This house has open rafters, stone and brick cladding, and double-volume ceilings. There are four en suite bedrooms, a study, a wine cellar and reception areas that open onto a heated pool. It has staff accommodation, garaging for three vehicles, a generator and a water tank.
HOT PROPERTY: Karoo restaurant in a restored homestead
The property is on the R62 tourism route and also functions as a bed-and-breakfast establishment
WHERE: Ladismith, Karoo
PRICE: R2.995m
WHO: Seeff
This restored homestead on the R62 tourism route is used as a restaurant and bed & breakfast establishment. The 400m² building houses a coffee shop, a deli, a beauty salon and hairdresser, a music studio and two guest rooms with off-street parking for five vehicles. It has open thatched ceilings as well as wooden floors, doors and windows.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R16.9m
WHO: Seeff
This double-storey house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pub and a heated pool. Other features include shutters throughout, a main bedroom with two bathrooms, and dressing rooms that open to a balcony with sea views. It has inverters for back-up power.
WHERE: Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria
PRICE: R10.8m
WHO: Seeff
This house has open rafters, stone and brick cladding, and double-volume ceilings. There are four en suite bedrooms, a study, a wine cellar and reception areas that open onto a heated pool. It has staff accommodation, garaging for three vehicles, a generator and a water tank.
HOT PROPERTY: A boutique hotel more refreshing than Five Roses
HOT PROPERTY: Wine-producing smallholding in the Cape winelands
HOT PROPERTY: The height of style
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.