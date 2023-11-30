HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Generate extra income with this house in KZN

The double-storey house in Trafalgar has a separate downstairs area that can be closed off as a flat

30 November 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal
Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R4.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This double-storey house with sea views has a separate downstairs area that can be closed off to generate income as a flat. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, staff accommodation, garaging for three vehicles and a 10,000l water tank. 

Fresnaye, Cape Town
Fresnaye, Cape Town

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: R18.5m

WHO: Tyson Properties

This multilevel house has four bedrooms, of which three are en suite, open-plan living areas, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead from the kitchen to a secluded courtyard garden, entertainment area and pool. The main bedroom suite has a private terrace with sea views.

Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal
Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R29.95m

WHO: Tyson Properties

This Charles Taylor-designed house in Simbithi Eco-Estate has five en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas, a games room and bar that flow to a pool area with ocean views. There is also a cigar lounge and study. Four of the five bedrooms lead onto verandas with sea views.

ALSO READ:

HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Bantry Bay — with parking

The Aurum property has two en suite bedrooms and three balconies offering sea views
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Light-filled villa in Camps Bay

Light-filled villa in Camps Bay. Architectural details include glass, steel and exposed concrete
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Karoo restaurant in a restored homestead

This Ladismith, Karoo, property is on the R62 tourism route and also functions as a bed-and-breakfast establishment
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
COP28: ‘You’re negotiating with our health’ — WHO
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: Food prices in South Africa
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: How Geordin Hill-Lewis plans to ...
News & Fox
4.
Taking SA education to the world
News & Fox
5.
Durban port a desert island
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.