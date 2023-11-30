HOT PROPERTY: Generate extra income with this house in KZN

This double-storey house with sea views has a separate downstairs area that can be closed off to generate income as a flat. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, staff accommodation, garaging for three vehicles and a 10,000l water tank.
PRICE: R18.5m
WHO: Tyson Properties
This multilevel house has four bedrooms, of which three are en suite, open-plan living areas, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead from the kitchen to a secluded courtyard garden, entertainment area and pool. The main bedroom suite has a private terrace with sea views.
PRICE: R29.95m
WHO: Tyson Properties
This Charles Taylor-designed house in Simbithi Eco-Estate has five en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas, a games room and bar that flow to a pool area with ocean views. There is also a cigar lounge and study. Four of the five bedrooms lead onto verandas with sea views.
WHERE: Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R4.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
