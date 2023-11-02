HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

HOT PROPERTY: A boutique hotel more refreshing than Five Roses

Roosje van de Kaap boutique hotel with Cape Dutch-style buildings and views of the Langeberg mountains

02 November 2023 - 05:00
WHERE: Swellendam, Western Cape

PRICE: R16.5m (plus VAT)

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

The four-star Roosje van de Kaap boutique hotel is in Swellendam. The property comes fully furnished with 14 en suite bedrooms, a restaurant and two pools. The Cape Dutch-style buildings are set amid gardens with views of the Langeberg mountains. 

WHERE: Claremont, Cape Town 

PRICE: From R2.599m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Greenways Estate is a six-acre residential development in upper Claremont. The development’s manor house has been converted into 13 lock-up-and-go apartments sized from 30m². There are also six three-storey townhouses, with three en suite bedrooms, as well as 12 free-standing houses. 

WHERE: St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R6.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This thatched house has views of the golf course, the village and ocean. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms (including a one-bedroom flatlet), an open-plan kitchen and living area that flow to an undercover veranda, deck and pool. It also has a wine cellar.

