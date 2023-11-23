This luxury apartment with two en suite bedrooms in the Aurum development on Victoria Road in Bantry Bay is coming under the hammer on November 30. The unit has an underground parking bay, a rarity on this stretch of the western peninsula seaboard, as well as three balconies with sea views.
HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Bantry Bay — with parking
The Aurum property has two en suite bedrooms and three balconies offering sea views
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: From R7.5m
WHO: High Street Auctions
This luxury apartment with two en suite bedrooms in the Aurum development on Victoria Road in Bantry Bay is coming under the hammer on November 30. The unit has an underground parking bay, a rarity on this stretch of the western peninsula seaboard, as well as three balconies with sea views.
WHERE: Eston, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R15.95m
WHO: Tyson Properties
Set on more than 26ha in the Midlands, this country guesthouse and equestrian estate has two residences as well as a separate cottage; there are 12 bedrooms in total. The properties are set amid landscaped gardens with a tennis court and pool. The equestrian area has a horse ring, lunge ring, stables and enclosed paddocks.
WHERE: Val de Vie Estate, Paarl
PRICE: R22.5m
WHO: Tyson Properties
Tastefully designed with stone, glass and marble details, this house is on a corner plot and faces an open green belt and park, with mountain views. There are five en suite bedrooms and multiple open-plan living areas with an easy indoor-outdoor flow to the entertainment area, landscaped garden and pool.
