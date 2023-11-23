HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Bantry Bay — with parking

The Aurum property has two en suite bedrooms and three balconies offering sea views

23 November 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bantry Bay, Cape Town
Bantry Bay, Cape Town

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: From R7.5m

WHO: High Street Auctions

This luxury apartment with two en suite bedrooms in the Aurum development on Victoria Road in Bantry Bay is coming under the hammer on November 30. The unit has an underground parking bay, a rarity on this stretch of the western peninsula seaboard, as well as three balconies with sea views.

Eston, KwaZulu-Natal
Eston, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Eston, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R15.95m

WHO: Tyson Properties

Set on more than 26ha in the Midlands, this country guesthouse and equestrian estate has two residences as well as a separate cottage; there are 12 bedrooms in total. The properties are set amid landscaped gardens with a tennis court and pool. The equestrian area has a horse ring, lunge ring, stables and enclosed paddocks. 

Val de Vie Estate, Paarl
Val de Vie Estate, Paarl

WHERE: Val de Vie Estate, Paarl

PRICE: R22.5m

WHO: Tyson Properties

Tastefully designed with stone, glass and marble details, this house is on a corner plot and faces an open green belt and park, with mountain views. There are five en suite bedrooms and multiple open-plan living areas with an easy indoor-outdoor flow to the entertainment area, landscaped garden and pool.

ALSO READ:

HOT PROPERTY: Light-filled villa in Camps Bay

Light-filled villa in Camps Bay. Architectural details include glass, steel and exposed concrete
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Karoo restaurant in a restored homestead

This Ladismith, Karoo, property is on the R62 tourism route and also functions as a bed-and-breakfast establishment
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A boutique hotel more refreshing than Five Roses

Roosje van de Kaap boutique hotel with Cape Dutch-style buildings and views of the Langeberg mountains
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
How Checkers won ‘pick n pinch’
News & Fox
2.
Cloak-and-dagger mine in Agulhas on hold
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: How Geordin Hill-Lewis plans to ...
News & Fox
4.
Durban port a desert island
News & Fox / Trending
5.
A bad week for Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.