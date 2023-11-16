Located next to a green belt with mountain views, this large family home on a 4,319m² plot has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living rooms that flow to an undercover braai terrace, garden and pool. Other features are a study, wine cellar, staff flat, borehole and irrigation.
WHERE: Villiersdorp, Western Cape
PRICE: R4.85m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This double-storey house in Theewaterskloof Golf Estate is within less than an hour’s drive from Worcester, Somerset West, Paarl and Hermanus. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas, including an entertainment room and indoor braai, and a pool with a change room.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R25.5m
WHO: Seeff
This light-filled villa’s architectural details include glass, steel and exposed concrete. There are five en suite bedrooms, two lounge areas and multiple outdoor terraces. A self-contained studio apartment with its own entrance completes the picture. All furniture and appliances are included in the price.
HOT PROPERTY: Light-filled villa in Camps Bay
Architectural details include glass, steel and exposed concrete
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R19.995m
WHO: Seeff
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R25.5m
WHO: Seeff
