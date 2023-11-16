HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

HOT PROPERTY: Light-filled villa in Camps Bay

Architectural details include glass, steel and exposed concrete

16 November 2023 - 05:00
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R19.995m

WHO: Seeff

Located next to a green belt with mountain views, this large family home on a 4,319m² plot has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living rooms that flow to an undercover braai terrace, garden and pool. Other features are a study, wine cellar, staff flat, borehole and irrigation. 

WHERE: Villiersdorp, Western Cape

PRICE: R4.85m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This double-storey house in Theewaterskloof Golf Estate is within less than an hour’s drive from Worcester, Somerset West, Paarl and Hermanus. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas, including an entertainment room and indoor braai, and a pool with a change room. 

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R25.5m 

WHO: Seeff

This light-filled villa’s architectural details include glass, steel and exposed concrete. There are five en suite bedrooms, two lounge areas and multiple outdoor terraces. A self-contained studio apartment with its own entrance completes the picture. All furniture and appliances are included in the price. 

HOT PROPERTY: Karoo restaurant in a restored homestead

This Ladismith, Karoo, property is on the R62 tourism route and also functions as a bed-and-breakfast establishment
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: A boutique hotel more refreshing than Five Roses

Roosje van de Kaap boutique hotel with Cape Dutch-style buildings and views of the Langeberg mountains
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Ocean, mountain and fairway views

Five bedroom home in Atlantic Beach golf estate in Blouberg, Cape Town
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
