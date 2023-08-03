Magda Wierzycka, CEO Sygnia. Picture: Hetty Zantman
I’ve never met Magda Wierzycka and know very little about the inner workings of Sygnia, other than admiring her stellar achievements from afar. I work at a competitor company in financial services and can attest that hers is a truly remarkable story of a local self-made billionaire, and one of the few listed CEOs prepared to speak truth to power.
I was dismayed at the lazy stereotypical reporting and patriarchal tone in “What will Magda do next?” (Investors Monthly, July). I can’t help but wonder that if this article had been about a male CEO, would reference have been made to where their home is and where their children study? I cringed at phrases such as “cutting the umbilical cord”, “forsaking her child”, “no shrinking violet” and “the apron strings could be loosened”.
The article was useful — but only as a teaching opportunity to my three boys about how much work we all need to do to overcome outdated tropes and our own unconscious biases.
Craig Bouwer Rosebank
LETTER: Dismayed by patriarchal tone
If the report on Magda Wierzycka had been about a male CEO, would we have seen the same unconscious biases?
