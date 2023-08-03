Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dismayed by patriarchal tone

If the report on Magda Wierzycka had been about a male CEO, would we have seen the same unconscious biases?

03 August 2023 - 04:00
Magda Wierzycka, CEO Sygnia. Picture: Hetty Zantman
I’ve never met Magda Wierzycka and know very little about the inner workings of Sygnia, other than admiring her stellar achievements from afar. I work at a competitor company in financial services and can attest that hers is a truly remarkable story of a local self-made billionaire, and one of the few listed CEOs prepared to speak truth to power.

I was dismayed at the lazy stereotypical reporting and patriarchal tone in “What will Magda do next?” (Investors Monthly, July). I can’t help but wonder that if this article had been about a male CEO, would reference have been made to where their home is and where their children study? I cringed at phrases such as “cutting the umbilical cord”, “forsaking her child”, “no shrinking violet” and “the apron strings could be loosened”.

The article was useful — but only as a teaching opportunity to my three boys about how much work we all need to do to overcome outdated tropes and our own unconscious biases.

Craig Bouwer
Rosebank

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

What will Magda do next?

Self-made billionaire Wierzycka is back at the helm of Sygnia, the asset manager she co-founded. And the time is ripe for a predator to swoop
Special Reports
1 week ago
