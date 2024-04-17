News & Fox

PODCAST: South Africa is a black country now

“Even if the ANC misfires,” ANC exile intelligence leader Oyama Mabandla says, “there is still no alternative to it. In South Africa black people vote for black parties”

17 April 2024 - 10:57
The ANC will win the election, the DA will come second and the EFF third, former ANC exile and intelligence leader Oyama Mabandla tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge.



Mabandla came home to a business career, becoming deputy CEO of SAA and chair of Vodacom and, more recently, a widely recognised public intellectual.

His new book, Soul of a Nation, is, says Bruce, the best and most easily digestible recording of the first 30 years of democracy available.

In the book Mabandla argues that under ANC rule, or the last half of it, things have gone so badly wrong that the only way out is a new Codesa, a new national convention to hammer out a new consensus and a new future.

Otherwise, because citizens have become so alienated from our politics, the only certain result is a repeat of the 2021 violence …

JOHN DLUDLU: Rattling the ANC’s cage ahead of May polls

Removal of Ramaphosa is the goal of Zuma-Malema bromance
Opinion
9 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The fall and rise of Zuma

It’s not far-fetched to predict Zuma will be the next premier of KZN, with all that that entails
Opinion
8 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: When every vote counts

With the election outcome poised on a knife-edge, even minor embarrassments can be the difference between life and death for political parties
Opinion
6 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Could Floyd Shivambu be the next finance minister?

The EFF’s ‘smart guy’ comes out of the shadows
Opinion
1 week ago
