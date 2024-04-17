The ANC will win the election, the DA will come second and the EFF third, former ANC exile and intelligence leader Oyama Mabandla tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge.
“Even if the ANC misfires,” he says, “there is still no alternative to it. In South Africa black people vote for black parties.”
Mabandla came home to a business career, becoming deputy CEO of SAA and chair of Vodacom and, more recently, a widely recognised public intellectual.
His new book, Soul of a Nation, is, says Bruce, the best and most easily digestible recording of the first 30 years of democracy available.
In the book Mabandla argues that under ANC rule, or the last half of it, things have gone so badly wrong that the only way out is a new Codesa, a new national convention to hammer out a new consensus and a new future.
Otherwise, because citizens have become so alienated from our politics, the only certain result is a repeat of the 2021 violence …
PODCAST: South Africa is a black country now
“Even if the ANC misfires,” ANC exile intelligence leader Oyama Mabandla says, “there is still no alternative to it. In South Africa black people vote for black parties”
The ANC will win the election, the DA will come second and the EFF third, former ANC exile and intelligence leader Oyama Mabandla tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge.
“Even if the ANC misfires,” he says, “there is still no alternative to it. In South Africa black people vote for black parties.”
Mabandla came home to a business career, becoming deputy CEO of SAA and chair of Vodacom and, more recently, a widely recognised public intellectual.
His new book, Soul of a Nation, is, says Bruce, the best and most easily digestible recording of the first 30 years of democracy available.
In the book Mabandla argues that under ANC rule, or the last half of it, things have gone so badly wrong that the only way out is a new Codesa, a new national convention to hammer out a new consensus and a new future.
Otherwise, because citizens have become so alienated from our politics, the only certain result is a repeat of the 2021 violence …
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
JOHN DLUDLU: Rattling the ANC’s cage ahead of May polls
JUSTICE MALALA: The fall and rise of Zuma
NATASHA MARRIAN: When every vote counts
JUSTICE MALALA: Could Floyd Shivambu be the next finance minister?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Desperate ANC seeks to avoid scrutiny of donations
IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa says disgruntled ANC members support MK
Jacob Zuma is now officially the leader of the MK party
ANC ‘rewards EFF with tender-heavy’ Ekurhuleni portfolios
Rise Mzansi national chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa outlines party plans
TOM EATON: Zibi will gladly dodge DA’s odd potshots fired from its W Cape ...
MICHAEL AVERY: The problem with the binary doomsday scenario
ANC’s Xhakaza elected new Ekurhuleni mayor
Don’t vote for small parties outside the multiparty charter, says Steenhuisen
PETER BRUCE: Bid to stop Zuma running was stupid from the start
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.