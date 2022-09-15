×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse

Keep an eye on your yacht from one of the balconies

15 September 2022 - 05:00

 WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R55m

WHO: Seeff

This Moroccan-inspired penthouse, with views of the yacht basin, spans about 500m². There are three en suite bedrooms, of which the main has two enclosed balconies, his and hers bathrooms and a dressing room. It has a private lift, two office spaces, a large entertainment area, staff room and laundry.

WHERE: Sheffield, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: From R499,000

WHO: North Global Group

Sheffield Hills is a  sectional-title development aimed at buy-to-let investors or first-time owners. It has 126 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The estate also has a residents’ clubhouse, 24-hour manned gatehouse, swimming pool, recreational facilities and communal landscaped areas.  

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R31.5m

WHO: Seeff

This property has six en suite bedrooms, multiple living spaces and staff accommodation. It operates as a guest house. It has expansive ocean views from its rim-flow pool on the upper terrace. There is also a second swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room on the garden level.  

HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse

The ground-floor living area has floor-to-ceiling glass stacking doors that open to a garden and pool
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house

R16.9m property is close to iSimangaliso wetland park
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate

The main living and entertainment areas open to a large wooden deck and reflection pool
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right ...
News & Fox
2.
WATCH: How to beat superbugs on a tight budget
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | The richest people in Africa
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why parties are targeting the ...
News & Fox
5.
A good week for Mpumi Madisa
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plett seaside home for R60m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: An island villa for €1.49m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R20m seaside villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.