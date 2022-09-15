HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse

There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
PRICE: R55m
WHO: Seeff
This Moroccan-inspired penthouse, with views of the yacht basin, spans about 500m². There are three en suite bedrooms, of which the main has two enclosed balconies, his and hers bathrooms and a dressing room. It has a private lift, two office spaces, a large entertainment area, staff room and laundry.
WHERE: Sheffield, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: From R499,000
WHO: North Global Group
Sheffield Hills is a sectional-title development aimed at buy-to-let investors or first-time owners. It has 126 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The estate also has a residents’ clubhouse, 24-hour manned gatehouse, swimming pool, recreational facilities and communal landscaped areas.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R31.5m
This property has six en suite bedrooms, multiple living spaces and staff accommodation. It operates as a guest house. It has expansive ocean views from its rim-flow pool on the upper terrace. There is also a second swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room on the garden level.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse
Keep an eye on your yacht from one of the balconies
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
PRICE: R55m
WHO: Seeff
This Moroccan-inspired penthouse, with views of the yacht basin, spans about 500m². There are three en suite bedrooms, of which the main has two enclosed balconies, his and hers bathrooms and a dressing room. It has a private lift, two office spaces, a large entertainment area, staff room and laundry.
WHERE: Sheffield, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: From R499,000
WHO: North Global Group
Sheffield Hills is a sectional-title development aimed at buy-to-let investors or first-time owners. It has 126 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The estate also has a residents’ clubhouse, 24-hour manned gatehouse, swimming pool, recreational facilities and communal landscaped areas.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R31.5m
WHO: Seeff
This property has six en suite bedrooms, multiple living spaces and staff accommodation. It operates as a guest house. It has expansive ocean views from its rim-flow pool on the upper terrace. There is also a second swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room on the garden level.
HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse
HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house
HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers
HOT PROPERTY: Plett seaside home for R60m
HOT PROPERTY: An island villa for €1.49m
HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m
HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month
HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead
HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R20m seaside villa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.