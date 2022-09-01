×

Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse

The ground-floor living area has floor-to-ceiling glass stacking doors that open to a garden and pool

01 September 2022 - 05:00
Rosebank, Joburg
Rosebank, Joburg

WHERE: Rosebank, Joburg   

PRICE: R8.8m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This triple-storey townhouse is part of an exclusive five-unit complex with 24-hour security. There are three en suite bedrooms, a designer kitchen and separate scullery and living areas over three floors. The ground-floor living area, with floor-to-ceiling glass stacking doors, opens to a decked garden and pool. 

Sea Point, Cape Town
Sea Point, Cape Town

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: From R1.875m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

Station House, a mixed-used development on Kloof Road, is nearing completion, with 61 of 201 apartments still for sale. The 12-storey development incorporates residential, retail, co-working spaces, a gym, pool, residents’ lounge, restaurant, braai areas and pet park as well as a laundry and waterless car wash.

Constantia, Cape Town
Constantia, Cape Town

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R34.21m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Situated in a new boutique estateBotanica at Hohenort, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home spans 526m² and is set on a large stand exceeding 2,000m². The house has an open-plan design and flows seamlessly to a covered patio and a pool, flanked by lawns and trees.

HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house

R16.9m property is close to iSimangaliso wetland park
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate

The main living and entertainment areas open to a large wooden deck and reflection pool
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers

It also has  Wi-Fi, DStv, a coffee pod, a dishwasher, a washing machine, a tumble dryer and secure parking
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
