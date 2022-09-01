HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
WHERE: Rosebank, Joburg
PRICE: R8.8m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This triple-storey townhouse is part of an exclusive five-unit complex with 24-hour security. There are three en suite bedrooms, a designer kitchen and separate scullery and living areas over three floors. The ground-floor living area, with floor-to-ceiling glass stacking doors, opens to a decked garden and pool.
WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town
PRICE: From R1.875m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
Station House, a mixed-used development on Kloof Road, is nearing completion, with 61 of 201 apartments still for sale. The 12-storey development incorporates residential, retail, co-working spaces, a gym, pool, residents’ lounge, restaurant, braai areas and pet park as well as a laundry and waterless car wash.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R34.21m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Situated in a new boutique estate, Botanica at Hohenort, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home spans 526m² and is set on a large stand exceeding 2,000m². The house has an open-plan design and flows seamlessly to a covered patio and a pool, flanked by lawns and trees.
