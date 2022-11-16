It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
Lindiwe Sisulu has been in the cabinet since 1994, which makes her criticism of Cyril Ramaphosa look especially brazen
Russia’s defence ministry denies that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing reports as ‘a deliberate provocation’
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
Tlaleng Mofokeng is a South African doctor and a UN special rapporteur on the right to health. She believes the right to a safe, legal abortion is a human right. Abortions became legal in South Africa in 1996, yet dangerous, illegal terminations of pregnancy are still taking place. Mofokeng says this is because abortion medication is expensive, too few health workers have been trained in how to perform the procedure and many aren’t prepared to conduct it.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: Is safe, legal abortion a human right?
Abortions became legal in South Africa almost three decades ago. Yet we still have plenty of unsafe, illegal abortions. Why? Mia Malan speaks to physician Tlaleng Mofokeng
Tlaleng Mofokeng is a South African doctor and a UN special rapporteur on the right to health. She believes the right to a safe, legal abortion is a human right. Abortions became legal in South Africa in 1996, yet dangerous, illegal terminations of pregnancy are still taking place. Mofokeng says this is because abortion medication is expensive, too few health workers have been trained in how to perform the procedure and many aren’t prepared to conduct it.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
How Tlaleng Mofokeng uses medicine to treat indignity
WATCH: 3 ways US abortion politics could affect SA
Abortions 101: Here’s which pills, tools and terms to know if you plan to terminate
WATCH: Here’s how to spot fake abortion providers online
Here’s how an abortion works from week 13
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.