News & Fox

PODCAST: Is safe, legal abortion a human right?

Abortions became legal in South Africa almost three decades ago. Yet we still have plenty of unsafe, illegal abortions. Why? Mia Malan speaks to physician Tlaleng Mofokeng

16 November 2022 - 08:00 Mia Malan & Danny Booysen

Tlaleng Mofokeng is a South African doctor and a UN special rapporteur on the right to health. She believes the right to a safe, legal abortion is a human right. Abortions became legal in South Africa in 1996, yet dangerous, illegal terminations of pregnancy are still taking place. Mofokeng says this is because abortion medication is expensive, too few health workers have been trained in how to perform the procedure and many aren’t prepared to conduct it.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

