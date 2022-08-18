HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate

SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
WHERE: Inanda, Joburg
PRICE: R38m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in the exclusive One Forrest Road estate, this house has five en suite bedrooms, each with a balcony. There are multiple living and entertainment areas and two studies, two storerooms and staff accommodation. There are two pools, both with heat pumps. The house is automated and has solar power and a rainwater harvesting system.
WHERE: The Onyx, Umhlanga
PRICE: From R2.595m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
These two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft units are selling off-plan at The Onyx. The units, each with two parking bays, have raw-brick walls, high-gloss kitchen cupboards, quartz countertops and exposed ceilings. The complex has a gym, swimming pool, braai area and 24-hour manned security.
WHERE: Zimbali, Ballito
PRICE: R19.7m
WHO: Seeff
This four-bedroom villa in Zimbali estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has an elevated position with sea views. The main living and entertainment areas open to a large wooden deck and reflection pool (one of two pools). Other features include a utility room, gym, staff accommodation, backup power and a 10,000l rainwater harvesting system.
