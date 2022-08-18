×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate

The main living and entertainment areas open to a large wooden deck and reflection pool

18 August 2022 - 05:00
Inanda, Joburg
Inanda, Joburg

WHERE: Inanda, Joburg

PRICE: R38m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in the exclusive One Forrest Road estate, this house has five en suite bedrooms, each with a balcony. There are multiple living and entertainment areas and two studies, two storerooms and staff accommodation. There are two pools, both with heat pumps. The house is automated and has solar power and a rainwater harvesting system.

The Onyx, Umhlanga
The Onyx, Umhlanga

WHERE: The Onyx, Umhlanga

PRICE: From R2.595m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

These two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft units are selling off-plan at The Onyx. The units, each with two parking bays, have raw-brick walls, high-gloss kitchen cupboards, quartz countertops and exposed ceilings. The complex has a gym, swimming pool, braai area and 24-hour manned security.

Zimbali, Ballito
Zimbali, Ballito

WHERE: Zimbali, Ballito

PRICE: R19.7m

WHO: Seeff

This four-bedroom villa in Zimbali estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has an elevated position with sea views. The main living and entertainment areas open to a large wooden deck and reflection pool (one of two pools). Other features include a utility room, gym, staff accommodation, backup power and a 10,000l rainwater harvesting system.

HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers

It also has  Wi-Fi, DStv, a coffee pod, a dishwasher, a washing machine, a tumble dryer and secure parking
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Plett seaside home for R60m

Direct beach access for this double-storey property (with two swimming pools) in an access-controlled area
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: An island villa for €1.49m

Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate is a new development on the west coast of Mauritius
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Helen Zille on the ANC polling below 40%
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Regenesys has plans for global expansion
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
Cape Town back as a premier film destination
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R20m seaside villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R47m French chateau-inspired home in Sandhurst

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R13.5m home in Bedfordview

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Eagle Canyon golf estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.