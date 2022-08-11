×

HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers

It also has Wi-Fi, DStv, a coffee pod, a dishwasher, a washing machine, a tumble dryer and secure parking

11 August 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town    

PRICE: R30.995m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set above the shores of Bakoven, this house’s upper level has six bedrooms with balcony access, four bathrooms, a lounge with built-in bar, a study and a large patio and jacuzzi. The downstairs entertainment area comprises a sunken TV lounge, dining room and kitchen that open with stack doors to a decked patio and a swimming  pool. There is a separate self-contained flatlet with its own garden and pool.

WHERE: Voëlklip, Hermanus

PRICE: To let from R2,750 a night

WHO: Seeff

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is close to Voëlklip,  Kammabaai and Grotto beaches and only a short drive  from central Hermanus, convenient for shopping and dining. The fully furnished and well-equipped home boasts sea views from the patio and comes with extras such as a kayak, a telescope for star gazing, Wi-Fi, DStv, a coffee pod, a dishwasher, a washing machine, a tumble dryer and secure parking.

WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town

PRICE: R23m

WHO: Sotheby’s International realty

Set on a 1,5420m² stand, this large family home with uninterrupted mountain views has five en suite bedrooms — all air-conditioned — and multiple reception rooms that flow onto a large covered patio overlooking a lap pool. Other features include a wine cellar, an eat-in kitchen with top-line appliances, a home gym, a steam shower and a separate work-from-home office or sixth bedroom. The property has solar panels and a borehole. 

