WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R30.995m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Set above the shores of Bakoven, this house’s upper level has six bedrooms with balcony access, four bathrooms, a lounge with built-in bar, a study and a large patio and jacuzzi. The downstairs entertainment area comprises a sunken TV lounge, dining room and kitchen that open with stack doors to a decked patio and a swimming pool. There is a separate self-contained flatlet with its own garden and pool.
WHERE: Voëlklip, Hermanus
PRICE: To let from R2,750 a night
WHO: Seeff
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is close to Voëlklip, Kammabaai and Grotto beaches and only a short drive from central Hermanus, convenient for shopping and dining. The fully furnished and well-equipped home boasts sea views from the patio and comes with extras such as a kayak, a telescope for star gazing, Wi-Fi, DStv, a coffee pod, a dishwasher, a washing machine, a tumble dryer and secure parking.
WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town
PRICE: R23m
WHO: Sotheby’s International realty
Set on a 1,5420m² stand, this large family home with uninterrupted mountain views has five en suite bedrooms — all air-conditioned — and multiple reception rooms that flow onto a large covered patio overlooking a lap pool. Other features include a wine cellar, an eat-in kitchen with top-line appliances, a home gym, a steam shower and a separate work-from-home office or sixth bedroom. The property has solar panels and a borehole.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers
It also has Wi-Fi, DStv, a coffee pod, a dishwasher, a washing machine, a tumble dryer and secure parking
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.