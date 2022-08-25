×

Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house

R16.9m property is close to iSimangaliso wetland park

25 August 2022 - 05:00

Where: St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal

Price: R16.9m

Who: Sotheby’s International Realty

This guest house, set in the St Lucia estuary, has seven en-suite bedroom suites that have access to a pool deck. It has a studio apartment and a two-bedroom private residence presently being used by the owners. The property is close to the iSimangaliso wetland park.

Where: Mooikloof, Pretoria

Price: R65,000⁄month

Who: Seeff

This Tuscan-type rental in Mooikloof Equestrian Estate has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It has a huge entertainment area, garden and pool with views of the estate. There is also domestic accommodation and a large storage area that can be converted into a flatlet.

Where: Summerstrand, Gqeberha

Price: R7.25m

Who: Pam Golding Auctions

Fronting onto the Summerstrand beach, this 391m² penthouse in the Kings Terrace building has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and living areas that open to a large terrace with 360° views. It has a fireplace, an entertainment room with a built-in braai and a bar.

HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate

The main living and entertainment areas open to a large wooden deck and reflection pool
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers

It also has  Wi-Fi, DStv, a coffee pod, a dishwasher, a washing machine, a tumble dryer and secure parking
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Plett seaside home for R60m

Direct beach access for this double-storey property (with two swimming pools) in an access-controlled area
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
