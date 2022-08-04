×

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plett seaside home for R60m

Direct beach access for this double-storey property (with two swimming pools) in an access-controlled area

04 August 2022 - 05:00
Plettenberg Bay
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R60m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This modern double-storey home in access-controlled Whale Rock Beach Estate has ocean views and direct beach access via a boardwalk. There is 800m² under roof including four en suite bedrooms, a self-contained flatlet, three reception rooms, two kitchens, an expansive entertainment area and an indoor and outdoor pool.  

Northcliff, Joburg
WHERE: Northcliff, Joburg

PRICE: R5.999m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

One of six units in a secure complex set high on the slopes of Northcliff hill, this Tuscan-inspired cluster has stunning city views from almost every room. There are three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a study, enclosed wine room and multiple reception rooms that flow to a patio and infinity pool overlooking a fully landscaped indigenous garden. 

Steyn City, Joburg
WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg

PRICE: R48m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This contemporary family home has sweeping views across the mixed-use Steyn City estate on the outskirts of Fourways. There are six bedrooms, all en suite, multiple reception and entertainment areas as well as a theatre room, bar, gym and shower room. Features include a four-car garage, solar backup system and full home automation.

