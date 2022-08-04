It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R60m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This modern double-storey home in access-controlled Whale Rock Beach Estate has ocean views and direct beach access via a boardwalk. There is 800m² under roof including four en suite bedrooms, a self-contained flatlet, three reception rooms, two kitchens, an expansive entertainment area and an indoor and outdoor pool.
WHERE: Northcliff, Joburg
PRICE: R5.999m
One of six units in a secure complex set high on the slopes of Northcliff hill, this Tuscan-inspired cluster has stunning city views from almost every room. There are three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a study, enclosed wine room and multiple reception rooms that flow to a patio and infinity pool overlooking a fully landscaped indigenous garden.
WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg
PRICE: R48m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This contemporary family home has sweeping views across the mixed-use Steyn City estate on the outskirts of Fourways. There are six bedrooms, all en suite, multiple reception and entertainment areas as well as a theatre room, bar, gym and shower room. Features include a four-car garage, solar backup system and full home automation.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Plett seaside home for R60m
Direct beach access for this double-storey property (with two swimming pools) in an access-controlled area
