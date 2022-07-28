×

Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: An island villa for €1.49m

Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate is a new development on the west coast of Mauritius

28 July 2022 - 05:00
Black River, Mauritius
WHERE:  Black River, Mauritius

PRICE: €1.49m-€2.02m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate is a new government-approved property development in partnership with resort group Beachcomber on the island’s west coast. It will consist of 220 villas on 73ha of land abutting an 18-hole golf course. Plot sizes average 2,000m², with homes spanning 400m². The resort will also have a beach bar, restaurants, a sports centre, a spa and a children’s club.

Margate, KwaZulu-Natal
Margate, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Margate, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: From R1.395m

WHO: Seeff

Serenity Hills is a new 120ha eco-estate on the KZN south coast that offers two-, three- or four-bedroom standalone homes in an access-controlled environment. It has lush vegetation, rocky outcrops and a proliferation of game and birdlife. About 70ha is allocated to conservation. Prices start at R1.395m for two-bedroom homes.

WHERE: Hartbeespoort Dam, North West

PRICE: R10.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set in a cul-de-sac in Pecanwood Golf Estate, this property has 180º views of the dam and the Magaliesberg. There are four en suite bedrooms and spacious reception areas that open onto a covered veranda, a deck and a rim-flow pool. Other features are home automation, underfloor heating and air-conditioning.

HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m

This one-of-a-kind home spans 2,000m² and has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and three kitchens
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month

Set in La Bella Vita Estate amid the vineyards of the Santé Winelands Estate and overlooked by the Simonsberg mountain, this property comes fully ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead

The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
