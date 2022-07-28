Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
WHERE: Black River, Mauritius
PRICE: €1.49m-€2.02m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate is a new government-approved property development in partnership with resort group Beachcomber on the island’s west coast. It will consist of 220 villas on 73ha of land abutting an 18-hole golf course. Plot sizes average 2,000m², with homes spanning 400m². The resort will also have a beach bar, restaurants, a sports centre, a spa and a children’s club.
WHERE: Margate, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: From R1.395m
WHO: Seeff
Serenity Hills is a new 120ha eco-estate on the KZN south coast that offers two-, three- or four-bedroom standalone homes in an access-controlled environment. It has lush vegetation, rocky outcrops and a proliferation of game and birdlife. About 70ha is allocated to conservation. Prices start at R1.395m for two-bedroom homes.
WHERE: Hartbeespoort Dam, North West
PRICE: R10.95m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set in a cul-de-sac in Pecanwood Golf Estate, this property has 180º views of the dam and the Magaliesberg. There are four en suite bedrooms and spacious reception areas that open onto a covered veranda, a deck and a rim-flow pool. Other features are home automation, underfloor heating and air-conditioning.
HOT PROPERTY: An island villa for €1.49m
Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate is a new development on the west coast of Mauritius
