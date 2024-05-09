News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Rassie Erasmus

The Springbok coach’s honorary doctorate puts him in a position to rival the legendary ‘Doc’ Danie Craven in rugby rankings

09 May 2024 - 05:00
Picture: NWU
Picture: NWU

A good week for Rassie Erasmus

Among all the doctors who have played Springbok rugby — from Louis Babrow in the great team of 1937 to the more recent Jannie du Plessis — there has only been one “Doc”, and that was Danie Craven. The Stellenbosch maestro may now have a rival: Dr Rassie Erasmus. The Springbok coach and the thinking man’s rugga-bugga, Erasmus was last week awarded an honorary doctorate by North-West University. Principal and vice-chancellor Bismark Tyobeka said: “[Rassie] is here because of the impact he has made on our country that will last a lifetime.”

Eric Mnisi. Picture: Supplied
Eric Mnisi. Picture: Supplied

A bad week for Eric Mnisi

Maj-Gen Eric Mnisi, the defence force’s chief of legal affairs, circumvented military procedure by offering legal succour to corruption-accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, his former political boss. Mnisi did not inform defence minister Thandi Modise of his help to a woman who he says is like a mother to him. Mnisi is also involved in disputing a court order to co-operate with the Hawks in an investigation into the disappearance of two men in a kidnapping, allegedly by special forces. The detective investigating the case was murdered last year in an assassination said to have been carried out with military precision.

