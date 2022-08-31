×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Serena and the GOAT debate

31 August 2022 - 11:00
Tennis star Serena Williams. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Serena Williams is undoubtedly the GOAT (greatest of all time) women’s tennis player. But on a “like for like” basis, the top male tennis players are generally stronger, and they play more sets in major tennis tournaments.

With this in mind, perhaps the FM’s “By the Numbers” on “Tennis’s GOAT Debate” (Fox, August 25-31) may have better presented the men separately from the women?

David Winckler
By e-mail

