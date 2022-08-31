Johann Rupert’s hackles are up over a push by activist investor Bluebell for a Richemont board shake-up, which he says will usher in arch rival LVMH
Male players are generally stronger
Gorbachev forged partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War 2
A new report by civil society organisation Open Secrets investigates whether the reluctance to fire bad officials at the NPA and the Hawks has contributed to delays in state capture prosecutions
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
Serena Williams is undoubtedly the GOAT (greatest of all time) women’s tennis player. But on a “like for like” basis, the top male tennis players are generally stronger, and they play more sets in major tennis tournaments.
With this in mind, perhaps the FM’s “By the Numbers” on “Tennis’s GOAT Debate” (Fox, August 25-31) may have better presented the men separately from the women?
David WincklerBy e-mail
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Serena and the GOAT debate
Serena Williams is undoubtedly the GOAT (greatest of all time) women’s tennis player. But on a “like for like” basis, the top male tennis players are generally stronger, and they play more sets in major tennis tournaments.
With this in mind, perhaps the FM’s “By the Numbers” on “Tennis’s GOAT Debate” (Fox, August 25-31) may have better presented the men separately from the women?
David Winckler
By e-mail
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
By the numbers | Tennis’s goat debate
KEVIN MCCALLUM: A ‘setback’ for Serena, but one she will turn into a victory
Serena’s goodbye brings close of a golden era nearer
By the numbers | The rise of the big three
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.