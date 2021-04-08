HOT PROPERTY: Spacious home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate

WHERE: Claremont Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R14.9m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This is one of only three houses in a gated estate tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of the Claremont International School. The house has lovely mountain views and is an entertainer’s dream. It has four large bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a well-fitted kitchen and three open-plan reception rooms with easy flow to a covered terrace, garden and pool.