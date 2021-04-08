HOT PROPERTY: Spacious home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate
WHERE: Tokai, Cape Town
PRICE: R12.95m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This spacious family home is set amid 100ha of indigenous vegetation in Stonehurst Mountain Estate. The four bedroom house has bespoke finishes, including Gaggenau appliances and Italian cabinetry. Additional features include a guest suite, study, an indoor sauna and steam room, a 10m x 4m lap pool, underfloor heating, surround sound and filtered borehole water.
WHERE: Claremont Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: R14.9m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This is one of only three houses in a gated estate tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of the Claremont International School. The house has lovely mountain views and is an entertainer’s dream. It has four large bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a well-fitted kitchen and three open-plan reception rooms with easy flow to a covered terrace, garden and pool.
