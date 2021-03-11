News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R69m Georgian-inspired villa

11 March 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: R69m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

Set on the slopes of Lion’s Head in prestigious Ocean View Drive, this newly built, Georgian-inspired villa has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three lounges, a study, media room and two kitchens. Large living spaces lead onto a grand veranda with ocean and city views, a pool and manicured garden. It has integrated air conditioning, solar underfloor heating, off-the-grid water and electricity supply and a guard house.

WHERE: Pezula Private Estate, Knysna

PRICE: R24.99m

WHO: Sotheby’s Realty International

This majestic home in one of the Garden Route’s most exclusive eco-estates is perched at the cliff’s edge overlooking the Indian ocean. It has five en-suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow seamlessly to an outdoor entertaining area, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, plus fireplaces, underfloor heating and floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors to maximise forest and sea views.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: De Zalze Golf Estate’s R36.5m home

Set against the backdrop of the Helderberg mountains, this Cape winelands property has indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, including terraces and ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton lock-up-and-go holiday apartment

With a guide price of R5.8m, this spacious one-bedroom apartment opposite Clifton’s First Beach will be available to purchase in an online auction
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Lavish R65m ‘Gatsby’ mansion

Set on Houghton Ridge, this property designed and furnished by Pellerade Design House, offers 2,000m² of living space over four storeys, as well as ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Who is in charge, the cowboys or the ...
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: Scaw Metals boss takes on scrap metals ...
News & Fox
3.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
How Allan Gray’s Orbis Investment Advisory fell ...
News & Fox
5.
Semigration trend hits KZN North Coast
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R45m contemporary masterpiece in Dainfern

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Pinnacle Point home in prime seafront position

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R39.9m Camp’s Bay stunner

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-modern R27m Mossel Bay home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan-inspired Kyalami Estates home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R10.55m Shaka’s Rock home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s R14m three-level mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.