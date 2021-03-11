HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R69m Georgian-inspired villa

WHERE: Pezula Private Estate, Knysna

PRICE: R24.99m

WHO: Sotheby’s Realty International

This majestic home in one of the Garden Route’s most exclusive eco-estates is perched at the cliff’s edge overlooking the Indian ocean. It has five en-suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow seamlessly to an outdoor entertaining area, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, plus fireplaces, underfloor heating and floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors to maximise forest and sea views.