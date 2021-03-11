HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R69m Georgian-inspired villa
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R69m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
Set on the slopes of Lion’s Head in prestigious Ocean View Drive, this newly built, Georgian-inspired villa has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three lounges, a study, media room and two kitchens. Large living spaces lead onto a grand veranda with ocean and city views, a pool and manicured garden. It has integrated air conditioning, solar underfloor heating, off-the-grid water and electricity supply and a guard house.
WHERE: Pezula Private Estate, Knysna
PRICE: R24.99m
WHO: Sotheby’s Realty International
This majestic home in one of the Garden Route’s most exclusive eco-estates is perched at the cliff’s edge overlooking the Indian ocean. It has five en-suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow seamlessly to an outdoor entertaining area, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, plus fireplaces, underfloor heating and floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors to maximise forest and sea views.
