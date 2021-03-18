News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R56m Bishopscourt gentleman’s residence

This eight-bedroom gentleman’s residence was designed for entertaining and boasts an extensively fitted chef’s kitchen, braai room and multiple indoor and outdoor living areas

18 March 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R56m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This eight-bedroom gentleman’s residence was designed for entertaining and boasts an extensively fitted chef’s kitchen, braai room and multiple indoor and outdoor living areas. It includes a billiard room, a wood panelled eight-seater cinema, wine cellar and tasting area with storage for 10,000 bottles, a gym, "man cave’’ and a fully fitted bachelor flatlet with a separate entrance.

WHERE: Noordhoek, Western Cape

PRICE: R9.995m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This contemporary family home, tucked away in sought-after Belvedere, has spectacular ocean and mountain views. There are four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a well-fitted kitchen with laundry and mudroom and open-plan living areas that flow onto an expansive undercover entertainment patio, swimming pool and level garden. A basement wine cellar with a separate entrance can be used for multiple purposes.

