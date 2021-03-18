HOT PROPERTY: R56m Bishopscourt gentleman’s residence
This eight-bedroom gentleman’s residence was designed for entertaining and boasts an extensively fitted chef’s kitchen, braai room and multiple indoor and outdoor living areas
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R56m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This eight-bedroom gentleman’s residence was designed for entertaining and boasts an extensively fitted chef’s kitchen, braai room and multiple indoor and outdoor living areas. It includes a billiard room, a wood panelled eight-seater cinema, wine cellar and tasting area with storage for 10,000 bottles, a gym, "man cave’’ and a fully fitted bachelor flatlet with a separate entrance.
WHERE: Noordhoek, Western Cape
PRICE: R9.995m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This contemporary family home, tucked away in sought-after Belvedere, has spectacular ocean and mountain views. There are four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a well-fitted kitchen with laundry and mudroom and open-plan living areas that flow onto an expansive undercover entertainment patio, swimming pool and level garden. A basement wine cellar with a separate entrance can be used for multiple purposes.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.