HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular R120m Clifton duplex
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R120m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
This spectacular duplex penthouse in sought-after Eventide on Victoria Road comes with direct private access to Moses beach. The ocean-front apartment covers 775m² and has its own 20m heated swimming pool and terrace. Other features are: four bedroom suites, a home office, front and back chef’s kitchens, a separate delivery entrance as well as a wine cellar and tasting room.
WHERE: Anura Vineyards, Stellenbosch
PRICE: From R2.4m (including VAT)
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Vini Fera at Anura is a new residential development in the heart of the Boland that offers buyers the opportunity to live on a wine farm. Erven range between 755m² and 1,496m² and are priced from R2.4m. The estate has an array of outdoor spaces and amenities including a green belt and park, running trail and hospitality hub with a wine-tasting area, restaurant, brewery and boutique cheesery.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.