HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular R120m Clifton duplex

WHERE: Anura Vineyards, Stellenbosch

PRICE: From R2.4m (including VAT)

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Vini Fera at Anura is a new residential development in the heart of the Boland that offers buyers the opportunity to live on a wine farm. Erven range between 755m² and 1,496m² and are priced from R2.4m. The estate has an array of outdoor spaces and amenities including a green belt and park, running trail and hospitality hub with a wine-tasting area, restaurant, brewery and boutique cheesery.