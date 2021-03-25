HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular R120m Clifton duplex

News & Fox / Hot Property

25 March 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R120m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

This spectacular duplex penthouse in sought-after Eventide on Victoria Road comes with direct private access to Moses beach. The ocean-front apartment covers 775m² and has its own 20m heated swimming pool and terrace. Other features are: four bedroom suites, a home office, front and back chef’s kitchens, a separate delivery entrance as well as a wine cellar and tasting room.

WHERE: Anura Vineyards, Stellenbosch

PRICE: From R2.4m (including VAT)

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Vini Fera at Anura is a new residential development in the heart of the Boland that offers buyers the opportunity to live on a wine farm. Erven range between 755m² and 1,496m² and are priced from R2.4m. The estate has an array of outdoor spaces and amenities including a green belt and park, running trail and hospitality hub with a wine-tasting area, restaurant, brewery and boutique cheesery.

